Multiplier (BMXX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $11,002.43 and $11.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.45 or 0.06570240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,151.35 or 1.00112399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

