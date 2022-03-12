Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,808 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

