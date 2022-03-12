The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Progressive by 31.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after acquiring an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $105.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.