Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 81,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day moving average is $207.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

