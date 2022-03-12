Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PPL by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after acquiring an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

