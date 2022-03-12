Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.34 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

