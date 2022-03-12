Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $19,944,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $137.68 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

