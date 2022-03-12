BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €62.30 ($67.72) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($79.35) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($84.78) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.60 ($74.57).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €49.03 ($53.29) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($75.18). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.10.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

