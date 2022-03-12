MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Eight Capital

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
MVP opened at C$2.50 on Friday. MediaValet has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.50.
About MediaValet (Get Rating)
See Also
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.