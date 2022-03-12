MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Eight Capital

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MVP opened at C$2.50 on Friday. MediaValet has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.50.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

