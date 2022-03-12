Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of JAPAY opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

