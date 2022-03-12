Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,571,635 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,050,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,049,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

