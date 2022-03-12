Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

