Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:NAPR opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

