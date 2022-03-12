Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.21% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 165.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

