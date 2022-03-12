Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after purchasing an additional 523,077 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

