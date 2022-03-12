CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 670 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Shares of CHWY opened at $39.24 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,962.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

