Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 43,400 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 122.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $187,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

