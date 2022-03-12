Aries Wealth Management Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 211.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 31.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.