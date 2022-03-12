Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $80.77 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

