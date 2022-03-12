Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $27.26 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

