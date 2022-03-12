Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $34.62 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

