Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average is $270.38. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.75 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.56.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

