Diversified Trust Co Sells 114 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $164.87 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.35 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

