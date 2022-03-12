IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

