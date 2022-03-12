State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Select Medical worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Select Medical by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 457,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 802,471 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 258,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Select Medical by 829.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 518,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

