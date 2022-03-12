Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 816.1% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HESAY shares. UBS Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,413.04) to €1,429.00 ($1,553.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $787.93.

HESAY opened at $122.22 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1833 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

