Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Increases By 918.2%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 918.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $105.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64.

Get Givaudan alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GVDNY. Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,088.48.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.