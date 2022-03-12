Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Expands By 1,033.3%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $27.74 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

About Geely Automobile (Get Rating)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.