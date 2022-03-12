DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 428,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,191 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

