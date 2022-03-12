Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BSMP opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $26.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
