Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSMP opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter.

