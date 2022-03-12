Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells $108,397.44 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $108,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78.

Colfax stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 87.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Colfax by 133.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Colfax by 117,110.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

