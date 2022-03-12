Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells $108,397.44 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $108,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 23rd, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39.
  • On Tuesday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78.

Colfax stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 87.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Colfax by 133.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Colfax by 117,110.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.