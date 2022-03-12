Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells $108,397.44 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $108,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78.
Colfax stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $54.67.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 87.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Colfax by 133.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Colfax by 117,110.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
About Colfax (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colfax (CFX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.