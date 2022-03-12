Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Down 9.8%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 76 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

KARO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the fourth quarter valued at $8,156,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $1,110,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

