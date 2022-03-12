Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:NX opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $766.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lippert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,579,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,252,000 after buying an additional 118,552 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,720,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after buying an additional 216,606 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after buying an additional 51,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

