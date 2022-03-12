Piper Sandler Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $61.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLR. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $62.97.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.