IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA opened at $110.03 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.