APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $42.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APA. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

APA opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC lifted its position in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of APA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of APA by 118,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

