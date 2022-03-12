Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.87.

In related news, insider Heath Sharp sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.24 ($4.56), for a total value of A$196,623.00 ($143,520.44).

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

