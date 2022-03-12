Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Declares Dividend of GBX 26

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,125 ($27.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,439.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,528.57. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,910 ($25.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

