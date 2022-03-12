Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Paychex stock opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average is $120.45. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,865,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

