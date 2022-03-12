Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 51.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

