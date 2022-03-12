GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $129.75

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $129.75 and last traded at $129.75, with a volume of 4150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.67. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

