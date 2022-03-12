SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.09

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

