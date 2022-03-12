BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Cut to $26.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $372,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

