TheStreet Lowers RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) to C

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 0.54. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,933,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,029,000 after buying an additional 322,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,999,000 after buying an additional 319,250 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.