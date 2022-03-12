Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

