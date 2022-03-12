Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its position in shares of Post by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of Post stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.78. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

