Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 748 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 482.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

