UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 92 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Woodward worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Woodward by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,585,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

