Comerica Bank Has $1.98 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progyny by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $387,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,916 shares of company stock worth $23,727,834 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

