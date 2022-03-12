StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUMU stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 328,263 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Qumu by 341.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qumu by 147.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Qumu during the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

